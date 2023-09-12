Man who shot at birds with catapult in Jurong West to be charged in court

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday after he allegedly shot a flock of birds with a catapult in Jurong West, the police said on Tuesday.

He is also believed to have damaged the kitchen window of a Housing Board flat in Jurong West Street 61 with his projectiles.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they were alerted to the incident on Feb 11 and established the identity of the suspect after extensive ground inquiries.

Using a catapult, the man had allegedly shot metal and clay pellets at a flock of birds, with one of the pellets damaging the kitchen window, said the police, citing preliminary findings.

The suspect was arrested in Jurong West Street 61 on April 24.

Officers seized an assortment of clay and metal pellets, two catapults and a metal figure used for target practice.