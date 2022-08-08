Man, who raped daughter when wife was being treated for cancer, gets 24 years' jail, caning

SINGAPORE - While his wife was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, a father of four raped one of his daughters, sneaking into her bedroom at night when everyone else was asleep.

The sexual acts stopped after the wife changed the sleeping arrangements by putting the three girls and a boy in the same room.

Months later, after the woman found out that the man had entered the children's room on the same day she was admitted to hospital, she took the victim to make a police report.

On Monday (Aug 8), the 44-year-old man was sentenced to 24 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane, after he pleaded guilty to three charges of rape committed between October and December 2019.

Eight other charges, including one for rape, three for outrage of modesty and four for sexual assault by penetration, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim, who is now 17.

The girl's mother died from her illness in March last year (2021).

In sentencing the man, High Court judge Dedar Singh Gill said: "It goes without saying that rape is a serious crime. The worst type of rape, however, is where a father rapes his biological daughter who, because of her age, is a vulnerable victim.

"A heinous crime of this nature creates turmoil in the family. It visits upon the victim and other family members decisions they should not have to make."

The court heard that the victim - the second oldest child - originally shared a room with her younger sister.

Her older sister and younger brother shared another room.

In May 2019, her father began molesting her.

The abuse escalated to rape and other penetrative sexual acts in September that year.

The girl pretended to be asleep during the sexual assaults.

She did not report him as she perceived that the family was financially dependent on him, and also did not want to cause worry to her mother during her treatment.