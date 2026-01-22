Man who possessed vape with cannabis-related substance in Marina Bay condo jailed more than a year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A man was jailed for 12 months and two weeks on Jan 22 for possessing a vape device containing a cannabis-related substance and for cannabis consumption.

The vape was found in an apartment unit at Marina One Residences, where Harting Chitty Harold Ivan lived at the time.

The 36-year-old American pleaded guilty to one count of cannabis consumption and another charge for possession of a vape containing a Class A drug.

Another four drug-related charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On April 16, 2025, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) intercepted a parcel from overseas addressed to Harting, who was employed as a human resources manager in Singapore.

The parcel was found to contain controlled drugs.

At about 5.50pm on the same day, CNB officers conducted a search at Harting’s Marina Bay home, where they found chocolate bars laced with psilocin – a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms – and the vape laced with a cannabis-related substance.

His urine also tested positive for cannabis.

Harting admitted that he received the vape in January 2025, and smoked it whenever he felt stressed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Yong Ngee sought a sentence of 13 months’ jail for Harting, noting that the minimum sentence for cannabis consumption was a year’s jail.

The one-month uplift was to account for the four charges that were taken into consideration, the DPP said.

Harting’s lawyer, Mr Hong Qibin from Coleman Street Chambers, asked for a jail sentence of 12 months.

He said Harting suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder, and used the drugs to manage his conditions.

Mr Hong added that his client was remorseful and has since sought professional help to remain drug-free.

However, DPP Goh argued that the consumption of cannabis for medical reasons should not be considered a mitigating factor as it is illegal in Singapore.

Harting could have turned to other options to manage his medical conditions, the DPP added.

For cannabis consumption, an offender can be jailed for between one and 10 years, and fined up to $20,000.

An offender convicted of being in possession of a vape device containing a cannabis-related substance can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.