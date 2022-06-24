Man who pleaded guilty to stalking woman gets discharge not amounting to acquittal after bipolar diagnosis

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to stalking a female national athlete - including e-mailing her father and hiring private investigators to film her - had his conviction set aside on Friday (June 24).

After he pleaded guilty on April 14 last year, Toh Wen Jie was assessed by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to be suffering from bipolar disorder.

On Friday, he was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal and issued a conditional warning.

This means the current proceedings will be discontinued but his unlawful stalking charge may be revived if he breaches the conditions of the warning during an 18-month period.

He is not allowed to contact the victim and her family members, and is required to abide by all medical regimes prescribed by his psychiatrist, among other terms.

Toh was originally accused of stalking the young woman for a year and four months between October 2018 and February 2020, including hiring private investigators to track her daily activities, movements and circle of friends.

The prosecutor told the court on Friday that the issue of Toh's mental state was raised after his guilty plea.

He was subsequently assessed by doctors from IMH and diagnosed with bipolar disorder which had contributed to his offending behaviour.

The IMH report stated that Toh had lost contact with reality, harboured delusions of grandeur and could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En.

"In light of the fact that the accused might have been of unsound mind when he committed the offence, the prosecution has applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal," said DPP Chong.

Toh had allegedly hired private investigators to follow the victim and film her from 7am to 11am each day from Jan 13 to 17, 2020.

He then purportedly sent the victim the videos.

He is also said to have sent her explicit messages, calling her his fiancee, girlfriend and wife.