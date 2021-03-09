Man who pleaded guilty to attacking father-and-son pair in Bendemeer has history of mental illness

SINGAPORE - A senior citizen who attacked a father-and-son pair near a Bendemeer Road coffee shop last August has a history of mental illness and was serving his mandatory treatment order (MTO) for earlier crimes when he assaulted the men.

Details about 73-year-old Geo Kim Hock's mental condition and earlier offences were not revealed in a district court on Tuesday (March 9).

The attack left chairman of coffee shop operator GHK Holdings, Mr Goh Hung Kwang, 69, with a laceration on his left arm.

His son, Mr Raymond Goh Meng Chuan, 31, who is a manager at the firm, was left with multiple wounds including on his chest.

Geo, who is now in remand, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two assault charges and one count of criminal intimidation.

Court documents did not reveal details of the relationship between Geo and his victims.

District Judge May Mesenas then called for a report to assess the Singaporean's suitability for another MTO.

Offenders given an MTO will have to undergo treatment to address their mental issues in lieu of jail time.

The court heard that drink stall assistant Lim Beng Chye, 58, was working at the Gohs' Bendemeer Road coffee shop at around 1pm on Aug 25 last year when he spotted Geo in the vicinity.

Mr Lim alerted Mr Goh Hung Kwang, as he was afraid of Geo, who had previously assaulted him.

Mr Goh Hung Kwang was walking to his office located above the coffee shop when Geo approached him. Mr Goh Hung Kwang then walked away as he did not want to engage Geo.

Undeterred, Geo went to the office and knocked on the main door.

He barged inside when a clerk answered and made his way to the chairman's office door.

Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan said: "He proceeded to use his shoulder to bang against (Mr Goh Hung Kwang's) office door. After several tries, the accused managed to break open the door."

Mr Goh Hung Kwang tried to leave when he saw that Geo was armed with a knife, but was attacked, the court heard.

Mr Raymond Goh heard the commotion and tried to stop Geo, who started swinging his knife at the father-and-son pair.

Two other men who were in the vicinity then came forward and Geo was subdued. Police arrived at the scene soon after, said the DPP.

Despite this, Geo did not calm down and instead, threatened to kill Mr Goh Hung Kwang. Geo will be sentenced on March 29.

For each count of assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.