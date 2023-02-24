Man who left Singapore after allegedly killing a foreigner 13 years ago faces murder charge

SINGAPORE – A man who left Singapore after he allegedly killed a foreigner in February 2010 was brought back here in 2022 and now faces a murder charge.

Singaporean Lee Heng Wong, 53, is accused of murdering Mr Xi Wei Feng, 23, at the De Basement Live Disco in Geylang Road between 2am and around 6.30am on Feb 14, 2010.

Court documents did not disclose details about how or where Lee was arrested, but he was brought back to Singapore and charged with murder on Oct 14, 2022. His case was mentioned in a district court on Thursday.

He is represented by lawyers from Invictus Law Corp.

His case has been adjourned to June 20.

Offenders convicted of murder face the death penalty.