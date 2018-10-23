Man who left grenade-shaped object at Clarke Quay MRT station a year ago to be charged

SINGAPORE - A 58-year-old man who deliberately left a grenade-shaped object at Clarke Quay MRT station last year is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The police said on Tuesday evening that the man was arrested in September last year for making a false threat to cause alarm.

Police were alerted to a case of an unattended bag with a grey grenade-shaped object attached to its side at the MRT station, at about 5pm on Sept 16 last year.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Public Transport Security Command identified the man after conducting ground inquiries and arrested him the next day. He is believed to have intentionally left the bag at the station.

The man will be charged under United Nations anti-terrorism regulations. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to $500,000.