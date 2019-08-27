Man who left baby in critical condition at SGH arrested for alleged drug offences, child abuse

SINGAPORE - A man who fled after leaving an unconscious baby in critical condition at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was arrested on Monday (Aug 26) for suspected drug offences and child abuse.

The man left the baby at SGH on Saturday.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they conducted an immediate search after the incident on Saturday and intercepted the 28-year-old suspect's vehicle along Kampong Bahru Road towards Lower Delta Road.

He fled on foot and suspected drug-related items were found in his car.

The police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) launched a three-day joint operation and identified the suspect's hideout at Woodlands Street 13, where he was arrested on Monday.

CNB officers also recovered 19g of Ice and several drug-related items from the residential unit.

The police and CNB are investigating the suspect for drug-related offences, which include drug consumption , child abuse and traffic-related offences.

The police said the baby left at SGH is receiving medical attention.

Those convicted for the offence of child abuse may be jailed up to four years, fined up to $4,000, or both.

Those convicted of drug consumption may be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $20,000, or both.