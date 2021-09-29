Man who illegally sublet unit received tip-offs on inspections from HDB enforcement officer

SINGAPORE - A man who illegally sublet a residential unit to multiple tenants managed to evade detection during raids by receiving tip-offs from his friend who was a Housing Board enforcement officer.

Damandeep Singh, 23, an Indian national, managed to evade detection this way at least twice before his own tenancy was terminated.

On Wednesday (Sept 29), he was jailed for 25 days after pleading guilty to two charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), with a third charge taken into consideration.

In 2017, Damandeep met HDB enforcement officer Kalayarasan Karuppaya, 55, while the officer was conducting an inspection on a unit that Damandeep was living in.

They later became friends and would occasionally contact each other over the phone.

Damandeep later moved to another unit, which he illegally sublet to others.

Some 12 or 13 people ended up living in the unit at any one time, and about $200 was collected monthly from each of the illegal subtenants.

HDB received complaints from members of the public about suspected overcrowding and noise at the unit. It also received similar information from the police.

But because of their friendship, Kalayarasan told Damandeep in advance about surprise checks of the unit planned by HDB for May 8, 2019, and Sept 10, 2019.

Damandeep told the illegal subtenants to quickly move out prior to the inspections, which then found no observable signs of overcrowding or illegal subletting.

But after HDB enforcement officers informed the unit's owner about the information from police, Damandeep's tenancy was terminated and the unit was vacated the same month - September 2019.

The offences came to light after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau received information in January last year about Kalayarasan's tip-offs to Damandeep.

The HDB officer was jailed for 25 days last month for offences under the OSA.

For each OSA charge of wrongful communication of information, Damandeep could have been jailed for up to two years and fined $2,000.