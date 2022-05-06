Man who had delusional beliefs that wife had affair gets 5 years' jail for knife attack

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old mentally disordered man who believed that his wife of 31 years was having an affair repeatedly stabbed and slashed her with four large knives.

As Madam Lee Siew Cheng, 61, lay on the floor, Fong Tuck Whye stabbed her in her genital area so that she would not be able to have an affair with her alleged lover.

When she tried to defend herself, Fong sprayed insecticide into her eyes to stop her from resisting.

Madam Lee, who was confined to a wheelchair, managed to call for help and survived the attack.

The man who Fong believed was his wife's lover was the head of a community services programme that visited the couple to help them, after Madam Lee approached the centre as she felt her husband had a mental illness.

On Friday (May 6), Fong, now 67, was sentenced to five years' jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted culpable homicide for the attack on the morning of Aug 10, 2019.

After his arrest, he was diagnosed to be suffering from psychosis of late onset, most probably delusional disorder with features of both pathological jealousy and persecutory beliefs at the time of the attack.

The disorder resulted in an abnormal state of mind, which impaired his self-control.

His psychosis is causally linked to the offence and substantially impaired his mental responsibility, the court heard.

Justice Valerie Thean said imprisonment would protect the public from Fong, who still harbours various delusions, and also provide a structured environment with access to psychiatric services and the supervision of trained medical staff.

"A five-year term, taking into account backdating and remission, would furnish a proper amount of time for the relevant medical professionals to make considered decisions on the accused's longer-term care and future," said the judge.

The court heard that Madam Lee suffers from polio. Since 2006, she has been mostly confined to a wheelchair and is unable to work.

Fong stopped working as a driver some time between 2014 and 2015.

He was protective of Madam Lee and did not allow her to leave the flat alone or to carry a mobile phone.

In January 2016, she approached social service agencies for help.