Man who failed to wear a mask properly while out among three charged with Covid-19 related offences

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man accused of leaving his home with two knives during the circuit breaker period and later punching another person that same night was charged on Tuesday (June 9) for failing to wear a mask properly.

Hubert Ee Meng Chye allegedly did not wear a mask over his nose and mouth, an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He is also charged with one count of unlawfully possessing offensive weapons and another of voluntarily causing hurt to another person at about 10pm on April 21, while he was in Kreta Ayer Road. He allegedly had two 12cm-long knives on him.

He told the court on Tuesday that he will be seeking assistance from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme. He is expected to be back in court on July 7.

If convicted of unlawfully possessing offensive weapons, Ee can be jailed for up to three years and caned.

He can also be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000 if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt.

Two other people were also charged in separate cases under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act on Tuesday for flouting safe distancing measures.

Letchimi, 37, and Ravindran Marimuthu, 56, are each facing 12 charges of leaving their respective homes during the circuit breaker to meet others.

Letchimi is accused of unlawfully leaving her Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 flat on four occasions in April and two occasions in May during the circuit breaker period.

She allegedly headed to various places, such as the void deck of a block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, where she met individuals from other households, including Ravindran Marimuthu.

These included an occasion on April 15 at 10.38pm, where Letchimi is said to have met two people for the purpose of "drinking alcohol".

She is expected to plead guilty on July 7.

Ravindran is said to have illegally left his flat at Cheng San Crest in Ang Mo Kio six times in total during April and May to meet people.

He is due back in court on June 30, where he is also expected to plead guilty.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures Act), first-time offenders face jail time of up to six months and fines of up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to $20,000.