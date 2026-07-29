Man charged over driving deregistered vehicles in Bedok Reservoir Road, Punggol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Benjamin Daniel Lim Zheng Wei did not own a valid driving licence.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly drove deregistered vehicles on multiple occasions was on July 29 charged with various traffic offences.

Benjamin Daniel Lim Zheng Wei, 22, was handed eight charges, including driving a deregistered vehicle and driving without a valid licence.

Charge sheets state he had purportedly been driving a deregistered car using another licence plate along Bedok Reservoir Road on June 14 at about 12.50am.

He had also allegedly driven another deregistered car on June 18 along Edgedale Plains in Punggol at about 10.20pm.

He did not own a valid driving licence.

In February, then-Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said there were 245 reported cases involving deregistered vehicles in 2025, up from 75 cases in 2024 and 39 cases in 2023.

Siow said these deregistered vehicles had been used for criminal activities such as drug trafficking.

These vehicles pose safety risks, as they operate without valid insurance or inspections, and are often involved in hit-and-run accidents.

On Jan 16, a 17-year-old was arrested following a high-speed car chase in Geylang, during which he was driving a deregistered vehicle, and was under the influence of drugs while behind the wheel.

The Traffic Police (TP) said on July 28 that it takes a serious view of individuals who drive without a valid driving licence or operate deregistered vehicles, as such acts endanger the safety of the driver and other road users.

They said: “TP will continue its enforcement efforts and take firm action against those who disregard the law. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected instances of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.”

For driving without a valid licence, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Those convicted of using a deregistered vehicle can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to four years, or both.

Lim’s case will be heard again on Sept 1.