Man who consumed alcohol before driving brother’s car admits causing fatal accident

SINGAPORE - A motorist, who consumed alcohol shortly before he drove his brother’s red Mercedes-Benz car, caused an accident with three other cars, a taxi and a motorcycle, killing one of the drivers.

Five other people were also hurt in the crash that occurred on Dec 23, 2021, including the motorcyclist who suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

The offender, Jeremiah Ng En You, 35, who was later found with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count each of drink-driving and causing Mr Kenn Wong Mun Soon’s death by driving in a dangerous manner. Mr Wong, 59, was a private-hire driver.

The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Between 7pm and 10pm on Dec 23, 2021, Ng had dinner with his brother and two friends in his office in Tampines Street 93 where he downed four cans of beer.

About an hour later, the brothers left the office and Ng went behind the wheel while his brother, Mr Joshua Ng En Yi, also 35, sat in the front passenger seat.

Ng was speeding as he drove along Tampines Avenue 1 at around 11.10pm. The vehicle was initially travelling between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there was 60kmh.

As he approached a junction, Ng reduced the speed to between 122kmh and 130kmh. He was about to turn left into Tampines Avenue 10 when he lost control of the vehicle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim said that at this point, the car was travelling at speeds of between 92km and 108kmh.

Ng failed to execute the left turn and the car went straight ahead before ploughing into a centre divider. It also struck the right side of Mr Wong’s car. He was transporting two men at the time.

DPP Lim said that the left side of Mr Wong’s car then struck the right side of a second car. The rear of Mr Wong’s vehicle also hit the front of a third car.

At around the same time, a motorcycle was travelling between Mr Wong’s vehicle and the second car.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist ended up being crushed between the two cars. The second car also hit the right side of a nearby taxi.