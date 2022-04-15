Man who confronted alleged Beach Road slasher says: 'I couldn't stand there and let her die'

SINGAPORE - Restaurant workers who swung into action to stop a man who was allegedly trying to kill his wife said they had acted instinctively when they realised there was a commotion outside a restaurant in Beach Road.

They heard a woman screaming for help near Zhong Hua Steamboat and were horrified to see her bleeding while a man armed with a chopper continued to confront her.

Grabbing whatever they could, they threw plastic chairs and metal signposts at the man.

Mr Jackie Tee, 30, said he threw bins at the alleged attacker.

"He was slashing the woman relentlessly and the first thing I thought to do was to help her," added Mr Tee.

The incident on Thursday happened outside a row of shops and restaurants in Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Mr Tee was terrified in the moment but he knew that if he did not act, the woman could die.

"I couldn't just stand there and do nothing when her life was slipping away in front of us," he said.

Mr Tee added that the man tried to lunge at him with the chopper but thankfully, a worker from Zhong Hua Steamboat blocked him with chairs and metal plates.

Mr Tee's boss, Mr Leonard Shi, owner of Samurai BBQ, also helped ward off the assailant using a metal signpost.

"There were more than 40 people gathered around but only about 10 people were trying to stop him. It's understandable, of course, he was carrying a chopper," said Mr Shi.

Samurai BBQ is in Liang Seah Street, which is adjacent to Beach Road and about 50m from Zhong Hua Steamboat.