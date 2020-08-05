Man who concealed drugs in pumpkins nabbed

A Singaporean man who concealed $30,000 worth of drugs, some of which were discovered in two pumpkins, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities on Monday.

About 240g of heroin, 1.5g of crystal methamphetamine - also known as Ice - and 500 Ecstasy tablets, as well as cash amounting to $2,276, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the authorities said yesterday.

CNB officers were observing the man, 64, in Clementi Avenue 5 on Monday evening when he was seen taking a basket of vegetables and produce up to a unit in the area.

When he returned to the ground floor with the basket, CNB officers moved in to arrest him and seized from him about 0.4g of heroin, 1g of Ice and $2,276 in cash.

He was then taken to his home in the same block and a search was conducted in the unit.

Two pumpkins, one concealing about 240g of heroin and the other 500 Ecstasy tablets, were found.

About 0.3g of heroin, 0.5g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia were also found in the unit.

CNB estimates that the 240g of heroin seized would be sufficient to feed the addiction of about 114 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspect are still under way.