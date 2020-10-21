Man charged over claim he had explosives in his car

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly drove up to a medical centre near the Paya Lebar Air Force Training Command and claimed he had explosives in his vehicle has been charged in court with a law passed soon after the September 2001 attacks in the United States.

Zayd Hashim Siraj is said to have driven up to the Singapore Aeromedical Centre in Airport Road on Monday (Oct 19), where he told Station Inspector Go Kheng Wah that he had explosives in his car.

The 30-year-old was charged on Wednesday with an offence under the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations, which were adopted by member states of the UN to deal with terrorism and the financing of terrorism.

There was no indication in court documents if a device was found in his car, or about his motivation for allegedly carrying out the threat.

The Singaporean is currently remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

The Singapore Aeromedical Centre specialises in occupational and aviation medicine, according to its website. It is also involved in the physiological education and training of pilots and others.

The incident happened on Monday between 3.26pm and 3.55pm.

A check on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website shows that Zayd is the managing director of a firm called Altnative Group.

His case has been adjourned to Nov 4.

If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.