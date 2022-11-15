Man who broke into ship’s cabin and stole bra gets jail despite claiming he cannot be tried by S’pore courts

SINGAPORE - A man who had claimed he could not be held liable by the Singapore courts for offences committed on a foreign ship outside the country was convicted on Tuesday and given four months’ jail.

Singaporean Ng Kok Wai, 29, was found guilty of one count each of housebreaking and theft of a woman’s underwear.

Earlier in the trial, District Judge Kow Keng Siong rejected Ng’s arguments.

The judge said that when a crime has been committed on a cruise ship operating from Singapore involving its citizens and residents, the Republic’s criminal law must have the ability to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Ng was one of the passengers on a three-day cruise to nowhere on board the World Dream, which departed from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Dec 12, 2021.

He shared a cabin with his father, while a woman who did not know him and her two friends shared an adjacent cabin.

On Dec 13, 2021, at around 3pm, while the ship was in the South China Sea, Ng tried but failed to use his key card to open a door to the woman’s cabin.

A lock log linked to her cabin recorded Ng’s attempt, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jocelyn Teo told the court.

The woman and her friends left their cabin at around 3.30pm to take part in leisure activities offered on board.

At around 5.40pm, Ng made another unsuccessful attempt to open her cabin door with his key card, according to the lock log.

He returned to his own cabin, and at around 6pm, he climbed over the railing of his cabin’s balcony to the adjacent one and managed to enter the woman’s cabin as the balcony door was unlocked.

Inside, Ng spotted two pieces of luggage secured with a three-digit combination lock and forced them open.

He took the woman’s bra worth $30, walked out of her cabin through the front door, returning to his own cabin at 6.13pm.

His actions in the corridor outside the cabin were captured on closed-circuit television, said the DPP.