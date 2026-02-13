Straitstimes.com header logo

Man who attacked woman with axe at Sims View residence charged with attempted murder

The assault happened on Feb 11 at a landed home in Sims View.

Claudia Tan

  • Panneer Selvam Ayyappan, 30, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking Ms Fajar Nur Aini with an axe in Sims View on Feb 11.
  • Ms Aini, 30, sustained injuries to her head, neck, and arms, requiring hospitalisation. Both parties are known to each other.
  • Panneer was remanded for investigations; his case will be heard on Feb 20.

SINGAPORE – A man who

allegedly attacked a woman he knew with an axe

at a residence in Sims View was charged with one count of attempted murder on Feb 13.

Panneer Selvam Ayyappan, 30, is accused of slashing Ms Fajar Nur Aini, also 30, on the head, neck and arms on Feb 11.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she received treatment. Court documents did not state the reasons for Panneer’s alleged actions.

The assault happened at about 7.05am in a landed home.

The police prosecutor asked for Panneer to be remanded for one week for the police to complete their investigations.

His case will be heard again on Feb 20.

If convicted, he can be jailed for life, or up to 20 years with a fine and caning.

