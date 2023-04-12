Man who allegedly wielded axe in Stamford Road charged with offences including assault

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly wielded an axe in Stamford Road on Tuesday morning was charged with assault on Wednesday.

Manohar Thirunavukkarasu, 25, is also accused of offences including harassment and criminal trespass.

In a video posted on YouTube, an axe-wielding man is seen crossing the road towards Raffles City shopping mall.

He walks towards a police car parked at a nearby traffic light, and two uniformed officers point their weapons at him.

The type of weapons the officers hold cannot be discerned from the footage.

The man then throws his axe and it lands on an adjacent pavement.

In an earlier statement, the police said that they were alerted to a fight in Stamford Road at 2.28am on Tuesday.

They added: “A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of (an) offensive weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and using abusive language against a public servant.”

The police also said that a 71-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious, while a 29-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

It is not known if the fight occurred before or after the video was taken.

Manohar will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination; his case has been adjourned to April 26.