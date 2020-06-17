Man who allegedly threw popsicle at safe distancing ambassador among 4 charged over Covid-19 related offences

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly hurled vulgarities and items at a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) and a Ministry of Health (MOH) officer in April after they approached him for not wearing a mask.

Muhammad Adimin Kemton, 30, was charged on Wednesday (June 17) with two counts relating to using abusive words and two counts to using criminal force.

He also faces an additional charge of not wearing a mask over his mouth and nose.

Adimin is among four people who appeared in court for allegedly committing Covid-19 related offences.

Another man, Hun Teck Juan, 63, is accused of stealing a bra after unlawfully leaving his house during the circuit breaker period. He is also charged with failing to wear a mask properly at the time.

The other two - Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin, 19, and Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim, 25 - face two charges each of breaching circuit breaker measures by leaving their homes to meet other people and to ride personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Adimin is said to have uttered vulgarities at the SDA and MOH enforcement officer at Block 18 Upper Boon Keng Road at 5.13pm on April 26.

He is also accused of throwing a popsicle at the SDA and unused disposal masks at the officer's face at the time.

If convicted of using criminal force on the SDA, he could be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

He can also be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000 if convicted of using abusive words on the SDA with an intent to cause alarm.

If guilty of using criminal force on the enforcement officer, who is a public servant, Adimin can be jailed for up to four years and fined.



Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin (left) and Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim face two charges each of breaching circuit breaker measures. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



He can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000 if convicted of using abusive words towards a public servant. He is expected to plead guilty in court on July 13.

Hun is accused of leaving his Bukit Batok Street 34 flat unlawfully and stealing a bra nearby at 11.53am on April 19.

He was also seen loitering near the unit he had allegedly stolen from and was not wearing his mask properly, the police said on Tuesday.

Hun can be jailed for up to three years and fined if convicted of theft.

He is expected to plead guilty in court on July 22.

Nur and Izzati were allegedly part of a group of 12 people who were caught by the police riding PMDs along Lower Delta Road on April 25.

The pair each face one charge of illegally leaving their homes and another charge of meeting others for social purposes during the circuit breaker period.

The police said that the other individuals involved will be dealt with separately.

Nur and Izzati have indicated that they will plead guilty to their offences, and will return to court on July 15.

If convicted of each Covid-19 related charge, the four can be each jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 if they are first-time offenders.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.