Man who allegedly murdered his neighbour in Bukit Batok remanded for another 4 weeks

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man who was charged in January with murdering his neighbour in a Bukit Batok flat was, on Feb 9, further remanded for four weeks.

The prosecution sought the extension for a psychological assessment, saying Quek Eng Hock could only be assessed recently as he had been unwell.

She did not elaborate on why he was ill.

Quek appeared in court via video-link at around 9.15am, and asked in Mandarin if his younger brother and sister were in court.

Their names were called out, but no one came forward.

His case was adjourned to March 8.

Quek allegedly killed his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, at a unit at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 on Jan 6.

The victim’s identity is protected by a gag order.

Her five-year-old son was injured and taken conscious to the National University Hospital.