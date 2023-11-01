Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old who allegedly molested four females in one night both inside and outside a club on Cecil Street was charged with six counts of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

Ameen Azeez Ansari was charged on Wednesday for the offences which occurred at about 2am on Oct 24, 2022.

He was among eight men who were charged in court on Wednesday for molestation offences. There are gag orders to protect the identities of the victims.

According to court documents, Ameen had allegedly touched an 18-year-old girl from her chest to her waist, and then touched her buttocks inside Cherry Discotheque.

He also allegedly grabbed another 18-year-old girl’s buttocks and kissed a 23-year-old woman once on her lips and touched one of her breasts inside the club.

He allegedly touched the 23-year-old woman’s breast again outside Keck Seng Tower where Cherry Discotheque is located.

He had also allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old girl’s waist and touched one of her breasts there.

Another man Dul Rahman Aziz, 54, was handed one molestation charge.