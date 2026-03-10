Man who allegedly groped another man among 5 charged with molestation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Five men were charged in a district court on March 10 over their alleged involvement in separate cases of molestation .

One of them allegedly molested another man on Oct 12, 2025.

Goh Zhi Yao, 42, was handed one charge of outrage of modesty. The location where he allegedly committed the offence cannot be identified due to a gag order.

The other four men are: Li Zhi, 44; Ramaiah Rajendran, 46; Lee Wenn Han, 36; and a 73-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a gag order to protect the victim.

Another six men will also be charged with molestation on March 11.

Li, a Chinese national, was said to have molested a woman on two occasions at a Sheng Siong supermarket in Teban Gardens in September and December 2025. He was charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

Ramaiah, an Indian national, was accused of touching an 18-year-old girl’s thigh on a bus on Nov 1, 2025. He was handed one charge for outrage of modesty.

Lee, a Malaysian, was charged with two counts of aggravated outrage of modesty after he allegedly attempt ed to kiss a woman and touch her buttock at Orchard Gateway on Aug 25, 2025.

As for the unidentified 73-year-old man , police said in a statement on March 9 that he allegedly molested a 19-year-old woman in a residential unit on Aug 13, 2025. He was handed one charge for outrage of modesty.

Molestation cases rose in 2025

In their annual physical crime statistics released on Feb 24, the police said that the number of molestation cases rose from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025.

This translates to over four cases of molestation daily. The police said molestation was a top crime of concern, with more than half of the cases involving offenders known to victims.

Cases of molestation in residential premises, on public transport networks, and at public entertainment outlets rose, while cases in shopping complexes decreased, said the police.

In the statement on March 9, the police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

“Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law. The police will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators, and the community, to prevent and deter molestation cases.”

Victims of molestation should move away from the perpetrators and call the police when it is safe to do so, said the police. They should also note key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident.

Members of the public who witness a case of molestation should report the matter to the police immediately. This can deter the perpetrator from targeting other victims, and provide crucial witness testimony, the police added.

For the outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

For aggravated outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed between two and 10 years, and caned.