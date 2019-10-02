Man who allegedly flew drone near Padang during NDP intends to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly flew a drone near the Padang during this year's National Day Parade (NDP) has told a district court that he intends to plead guilty to the offence.

Tan Jin Kang, 21, was charged on Wednesday (Oct 2) with an offence under the Public Order Act.

He is accused of unlawfully flying a DJI Mavic 2 zoom drone along Raffles Avenue in front of the Singapore Flyer at around 8pm on Aug 9.

The drone, which has been described as a "prohibited item" in court documents, is said to have gone up 10.8m for around 45 seconds.

Court documents did not state why Tan allegedly operated the drone that day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said this year's NDP at the Padang had been declared as an "enhanced security special event" under the Public Order Act for the whole day on Aug 9.

They added: "The area around the Padang, which includes Raffles Avenue, had been designated as a special event area where police had imposed security restrictions."

It was then an offence to fly drones in the area without a valid permit.

Tan, who was unrepresented, will be back in court on Oct 30.

Related Story Unauthorised drones at Changi Airport: What risks do they pose to planes

If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.