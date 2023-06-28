Man who allegedly drove car into Hillside condo swimming pool charged with committing a rash act

Chean Tuck Heng had driven his vehicle into the swimming pool of The Hillside Condominium at around 9pm on Feb 28. PHOTOS: ST KELVIN CHNG, MONOLISA
Samuel Devaraj
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly drove a car into the swimming pool of a condominium at Upper Bukit Timah was charged on Wednesday over his role in the offence.

Chean Tuck Heng, 67, faces one charge of acting rashly and endangering life while operating a piece of machinery.

According to court documents, Chean had driven his vehicle into the swimming pool of The Hillside Condominium at around 9pm on Feb 28.

Following the incident, photos and videos of a white Honda Vezel partially submerged in the wading pool of the condo circulated on social media.

It was previously reported the driver had told a security officer he was a Gojek driver.

The condo’s management said it would be seeking legal advice to claim for property damage that the car had caused.

It said there was a passenger in the car – a woman who was visiting her family in the condo.

On Wednesday, Chean told the court he would be pleading guilty and would not be engaging a lawyer.

He is expected to plead guilty on Aug 8.

If convicted of committing an act so rash that it would likely endanger human life with any machinery, he can be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

More On This Topic
Man arrested for outrage of modesty and rash act, after altercation in Toa Payoh
Woman caught on camera clinging on to moving car near Prinsep Street arrested

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top