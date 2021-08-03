Man who allegedly cut down Singapore flags, decorative banners remanded in IMH

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man allegedly damaged Singapore national flags and decorative banners in Punggol a week before National Day.

Ahmad Abdullah (Wan Ahmad Yusof) was charged on Tuesday (Aug 3) with one count each of mischief and possessing offensive weapons - a 15cm-long kitchen knife and a pair of scissors.

He is accused of committing his offences in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they received information that Ahmad had cut down national flags displayed in the vicinity of Punggol Walk.

He was found with the knife and pair of scissors after officers detained him.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly damaged multiple Singapore national flags and decorative banners displayed in the vicinity of Punggol Field, Punggol Central and Punggol Walk," said the police.

On Tuesday, District Judge Terence Tay ordered Ahmad to be remanded in the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Ahmad's case will be heard again on Aug 17.

If he is found guilty of carrying offensive weapons, he can be jailed for up to three years and punished with not fewer than six strokes of the cane.

He can also be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both, if convicted of mischief.