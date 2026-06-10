Man who allegedly caused CTE crash that killed biker was driving under influence of etomidate

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Puah Zhe Cong was handed seven charges under the Road Traffic Act on June 10, including dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop after the accident.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly caused a crash along the CTE that saw a motorcyclist killed has been charged with driving under the influence of etomidate.

Puah Zhe Cong, 34, was handed seven charges under the Road Traffic Act on June 10, including dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop after the accident.

He is accused of causing one death and two injuries while driving under the influence of drugs, the second individual in three days to be charged with the offence.

On June 8, Sivakandesh, who goes by only one name, was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a Mercedes-Benz car into a rubbish chute in Yishun Street 11.

In Puah’s case, charge sheets stated that he was seen swerving , and slowing down and stopping multiple times while driving along the CTE towards the SLE on June 5, 2025, at about 1.15am.

The police said he eventually stopped moving his car while it was in the middle of the expressway, obstructing traffic.

When the car was stationary, a motorcycle collided with it, throwing both the rider and his pillion onto the path of oncoming traffic.

Puah allegedly did not try to help the injured individuals, but instead drove away from the scene immediately. He then failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours, as required under the law.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist, who was unconscious after the crash, later died from multiple grievous injuries.

The pillion rider, 28, suffered multiple grievous injuries, including a spinal fracture, liver lacerations, head injury, right ankle fracture and multiple abrasions.

A 28-year-old passenger of another car involved in the accident also sustained injuries.

Puah was arrested after the accident. After the Health Sciences Authority found traces of etomidate in his blood, police suspended his driving licence with immediate effect.

Puah, who is facing 24 charges in all, has outstanding cases before the courts including cheating, theft and money laundering.

According to charge sheets, he allegedly stole a white Audi A3 car, valued at around $60,000 and owned by Shariot Car Sharing, from a multi-storey carpark at Bedok Reservoir Road in July 2024.

Puah’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 26.

Annual data that the Traffic Police released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a 10-year high of 149 in 2025.