Man who allegedly brandished knife, robbed woman of over $62k in Kovan charged

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman using a knife was charged in court on Saturday (Aug 6).

Goh Yu Sheng, a Singaporean, is accused of robbing the 55-year-old woman of items amounting to $62,080 at Richards Place in Kovan at about 1.30pm on July 30.

According to court documents, he stole a Rolex watch valued at about $5,000, two diamond rings valued at $3,000, a bracelet with diamonds estimated to be worth $2,000 and $2,080 in cash.

He is also said to have made the victim transfer $50,000 to him.

In a statement on Friday, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 8.30pm on July 30.

The police said the suspect had purportedly choked the victim with an electrical cord.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi police divisions, and officers from the Police Intelligence Department, established Goh's identity and arrested him on Friday.

If found guilty, Goh can be jailed between three to 14 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.