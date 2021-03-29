Man was on remission order when he allegedly dragged cop along with moving car

SINGAPORE- A man who allegedly drove off during a traffic police check and dragged an officer along the Central Expressway (CTE) last Saturday (March 27) was on remission order after his early release from prison last year.

Singaporean Heng Yong Qin, now 31, was charged on Monday with causing grievous hurt to the officer by committing a rash act.

Police said in a statement on Saturday evening that the policeman suffered multiple injuries and his condition was stable. They did not disclose details of his injuries.

Heng had been released from prison last July after serving his sentence for offences that were not stated in court documents.

The remission order involving his early release required him to stay out of trouble from July 11 last year to May 9 this year and to observe a daily curfew.

Despite this, Heng is accused of breaching the curfew by failing to remain indoors in an Ang Mo Kio flat between Sept 27 and Oct 22 last year.

Last Saturday, he was said to be driving a car along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway at around 7.30am when the 36-year-old traffic police officer stopped him for suspected traffic violations.

In their statement, the police said that Heng suddenly drove off, dragging the officeralong the road over an undisclosed distance.

"The traffic police officer suffered multiple injuries and he was conveyed to hospital. The officer is receiving treatment at the hospital and his condition is stable," they said.

"The car was subsequently found abandoned along Towner Road, and the man was arrested on the same day at 1.10pm. Police investigations are ongoing."

Heng is now remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to April 5.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by committing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

He could also be ordered to spend an additional 221 days behind bars which was the remaining duration of his remission order.