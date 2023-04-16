Man wanted in Singapore for drug trafficking back to face charges after arrest in Malaysia

The 56-year-old man was handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau on April 16, 2023. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Raul Dancel
Correspondent
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean, who had been out of the country since 2018, for suspected drug trafficking.

The man’s involvement was uncovered during investigations into a drug trafficking case in October 2020, said CNB.

The accused in that case, a 26-year-old Singaporean, was charged over trafficking 253g of methamphetamine, according to the bureau.

The 56-year-old Singaporean was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) on March 31 and handed over to CNB on Sunday.

Immigration records showed he had been out of Singapore since Nov 18, 2018.

CNB reached out to its foreign counterparts for help in tracking him down.

“The trafficking and abuse of illicit drugs is a transnational problem that requires the close cooperation of the international law enforcement community,” said CNB deputy director for operations Leon Chan, as he expressed appreciation for the NCID/RMP’s help in arresting the suspect.

He said drug traffickers who try to evade Singaporean law enforcement by hiding overseas will find that “there is no safe haven”.

He added that CNB and NCID/RMP “enjoy a close working relationship, as we work towards the common aim of keeping both our countries free from the scourge of drugs”.

The 56-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking in relation to the case involving the 26-year-old. If convicted, he may face the death penalty.

More On This Topic
S'porean man, girlfriend face death penalty in Malaysia over alleged drug trafficking charges
2 S'porean men arrested in Bangkok for drug and immigration offences

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top