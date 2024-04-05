Man uses someone else’s identity to enter MBS casino, cover blown by ex-schoolmate working there

SINGAPORE – A delivery man who used another person’s identity to enter the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino had his cover blown when a former schoolmate working there saw him at a gambling table in the Ruby VIP room in May 2021.

The employee looked up Ng Guan Hao’s name in the casino’s system and found that the latter had multiple exclusion orders, prohibiting him from entering the casino.

He alerted the police, and investigations later revealed that Ng had used an identity card belonging to one Melvin Tan Yong Ann to unlawfully enter the MBS casino over 22 occasions between March 17 and May 2, 2021.

According to court documents, Ng did not learn his lesson and posed as one Yeo De Rong, 30, to re-enter the casino in February 2022, only to be caught by the same former schoolmate.

On April 4, Ng, 34, was sentenced to 11 months and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Casino Control Act. He also admitted to one count each of harassment and cheating.

Court documents did not disclose if Mr Tan and Mr Yeo had been charged in court.

Without revealing details, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Claire Poh told the court that Ng’s exclusion order was in force from March 21, 2018, to March 20, 2023.

Despite this, he wanted to enter the MBS casino and approached Mr Tan for his identity card so that he could do so.

The prosecutor said: “He promised that he would pay Melvin $200 each time he entered the MBS casino. Melvin agreed (to be part of the plan).”

Ng then repeatedly entered the casino before his former schoolmate caught him on May 2, 2021.

He later reoffended and used Mr Yeo’s identity card to enter its premises.

The DPP said that Ng had agreed to give half of his winnings to Mr Yeo if he won.

She added: “However, if the accused lost, he would bear his own losses. In addition, the co-accused received $700 from the accused for the use of his (identity card).”