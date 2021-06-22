Man to be charged with lodging false police report against a worker

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man is to be charged with providing false information to the police.

The man had made a police report on March 6 claiming that one of his workers had stolen $2,800 in cash from a co-worker.

Investigations revealed the man was "purportedly angry that the worker had resigned abruptly and wanted (the) police to locate and intimidate the worker", the police said in a statement on Tuesday (June 22).

The man also allegedly instigated one of his workers to provide a false statement to the police to support his claims.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with providing false information to a public servant. He will also be charged with abetment to provide false information to a public servant under Section 182 of the Penal Code, read with Section 109.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that police resources can be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating false reports or false information," the statement said.