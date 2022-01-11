33-year-old man to be charged with murder of wife at Ang Mo Kio residence

SINGAPORE - A man, 33, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 30-year-old wife at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case on Tuesday morning (Jan 11) at about 7.35am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying motionless in the residential unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty.

Police are investigations are ongoing.

