Man to be charged for spreading fake news on Covid-19 circuit breaker measures

SINGAPORE - The police will be charging a man on Monday (April 27) for spreading false information about the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that the 40-year-old will be charged in court for communicating a false message, which carries jail of up to three years, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both.

Between April 15 and 16, the man allegedly posted a false message on Facebook group "Taxiuncle" saying that he had "intel" on extended measures Singapore would take on April 18.

He wrote: "Food courts, coffee shop all to close. Supermarkets will only open two days a week. Better go stock up your stuff for the next month or so. Government officials (were) in meeting yesterday and will finalise measures tomorrow."

The police said they will not hesitate to take action against those who transmit or communicate falsehoods.

Members of the public should refer to official sources for information and avoid spreading unsubstantiated information or false rumours, as these may cause fear and public alarm, police added.

The circuit breaker period started on April 7 to curb the spread of the coronavirus here.

Food courts, coffee shops and supermarkets remain open. However all standalone food and beverage outlets, hairdressing salons and barber shops were shut from April 22.

The circuit breaker period was also extended until June 1.