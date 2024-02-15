Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes into a car outside Marina Bay Sands

A car was making a right turn when a motorcycle, travelling in the opposite direction, crashed into its side. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK
Feb 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to the hospital after an accident between a motorcycle and a car outside Marina Bay Sands in the early hours of Feb 15.

In a video posted on Facebook, a car is seen making a right turn when a motorcycle, travelling in the opposite direction, crashes into its side.

The motorcyclist is thrown off his vehicle and flips over the car, following the collision. The motorcyclist is then seen in the video trying to get back on his feet, with the driver coming out of his car to help him.

The accident happened at about 12.50am along Sheares Link towards Sheares Avenue, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 30-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

