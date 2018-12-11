Man taken to court for allegedly trying to obtain a $1 bribe from truck driver

SINGAPORE - A man who worked as senior equipment operator of a container firm was taken to court on Tuesday (Dec 11) after he allegedly tried to obtain a $1 bribe from a truck driver.

The Straits Times understands that this is one of the lowest amounts involved in a corruption case.

Chinese national Chen Ziliang, 47, who worked at Cogent Container Depot, was charged with two counts of corruption.

He is accused of attempting to obtain the bribe from Mr Jiang Xingnian on Oct 20 last year in exchange for not delaying the collection of a container on his vehicle.

According to court documents, Chen is also said to have obtained bribes from other truck drivers collecting or returning containers placed at the firm between May 2016 and March this year.

His colleague, forklift truck operator Zhao Yucun, 43, who is also a Chinese national, was charged with one count of corruption on Tuesday.

Zhao allegedly obtained bribes from truck drivers between September 2014 and this March.

Court documents did not state the total amount involved.

In a statement, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said: "Employees are expected to carry out their duties fairly instead of obtaining bribes in exchange for favours.

"Even if the bribe amount is as low as $1, they can be taken to task. Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated."

The CPIB also said Singapore adopts a "zero-tolerance approach" towards corruption and stressed that it is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe another party.

The two Chinese nationals were each offered bail of $5,000 and they will be back in court on Jan 9 next year.

Offenders convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each charge.