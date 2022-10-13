Man staged road accident, roped in whole family to commit insurance fraud

SINGAPORE - After staging a road accident, he roped in his entire family to commit insurance fraud.

Tan Lek Keong, 28, was jailed for eight months and 12 weeks and fined $4,400 on Thursday.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 months from the date of his release.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of abetment by conspiracy to do a rash act and abetment by conspiracy to give false information, and two counts of abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

Another four charges of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Tan worked for Teamwork Garage from February to May 2021 and was responsible for finding customers involved in accidents and explaining to them the benefits of getting their cars repaired at his workshop instead of authorised workshops.

In March 2021, Tan and two colleagues from the workshop - Chew Kuo Choon, 25, and Koh Yi Ming, 28 - agreed to stage an accident using Tan's car and lodge fraudulent insurance claims.

This was so Chew could get commission for referring the damaged car to the workshop, and Tan could get free repairs for his car and any money from injury and damage claims.

On March 24, Tan drove Chew and Koh around trying to stage an accident, but failed.

The next day, they agreed Koh would drive instead, but Tan would falsely claim to be the driver.

Only the three of them were in the car.

At around 11.20am, they intentionally collided with a car along Marymount Road, damaging its bumper, which subsequently cost $200 to repair.

No one was injured in the collision.

Tan pretended to be the driver of the car, and later took his parents, wife and brother to a doctor.