6½ years' jail for driver who sped with eyes closed, crashed into maid and left her to die

SINGAPORE - He was speeding with his eyes closed when he crashed his car into a maid who was walking along a sheltered footpath.

But instead of helping her, Sy Yong Da, 26, drove away and sent his car to a workshop to try to have it repaired to cover up what he had done.

The maid, Ms Domielyn Santos Ocampo, 40, was later found dead at the scene.

She leaves behind two sons, aged eight and 19, and her husband, in the Philippines.

On Friday (June 11), Sy was jailed for 6½ years, and will be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for a period of 10 years upon his release from prison.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, failing to render assistance, and obstruction of justice.

Another two charges for failing to stop after the accident and removing his vehicle from the scene were taken into consideration for sentencing.

At about 6am on Dec 7, 2019, Sy drove at about 78kmh on Farrer Road - a road with a speed limit of 70kmh - towards the direction of Queensway.

He was intoxicated at the time and was sleepy, closing his eyes as he veered across two lanes and crashed into the sheltered footpath.

He ran his car into Ms Ocampo, who was on her way back home from the market, and left her for dead, Deputy Public Prosecutor Samyata Ravindran told the court.

Sy also called for a tow truck to have his vehicle taken to a workshop in Kaki Bukit the moment it opened that morning to have it repaired.

But the police were able to track down the vehicle, and managed to seize it before repairs were done.

Sy was arrested about 12 hours after the accident.

The court heard that Sy had been drinking for several hours before the crash and slept very little, but decided to drive his female friend out for a meal and send her home despite being sleepy and intoxicated.

The prosecution had urged the court to jail Sy for seven years and disqualify him from holding all classes of driving licences for at least 10 years after his release.

Sy was granted bail of $20,000 so he could have a meal with his family once Covid-19 restrictions allow dining in at eateries.

He is expected to surrender himself on June 22.

For killing Ms Ocampo, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years.

For obstructing the course of justice, he could have been jailed for up to seven years or fined, or both.