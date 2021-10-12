Man rescued by firefighters after multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer

SINGAPORE - A man was trapped in a car after an accident in Pioneer on Monday (Oct 11) afternoon and rescuers needed to make sure it was stable before they could save him.

The car was one of five vehicles - including a trailer, lorry and two other cars - that were involved in an accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Benoi Road.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at about 12.20pm.

They found the man trapped in the driver's seat in a car that had crashed into a traffic light pole and toppled it.

The car was in a precarious position and it had to be stabilised so as not to aggravate the condition of the driver, SCDF said.

After doing so, the firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the trapped man.

The police said the 54-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 53-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to hospital.

They were taken to National University Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.