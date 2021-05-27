Man recruited 13-year-old girl to perform sex acts

Jonathan Ching Wang De had in 2018 recruited a 13-year-old girl to perform sexual acts on a man, promising her that she would be paid for it.

But he also got the man - Mohammed Ayub P. N. Shahul Hameed - to film the act before pressing the 30-year-old to send the video to him.

In court on Tuesday, Ching, 25, also pleaded guilty to one count of cheating and one of transmitting obscene material. Mohammed Ayub was dealt with in August 2019 and was jailed for two years for having sex with a minor.

The two got to know each other on classified advertisement website Locanto, after Ching responded to Mohammed Ayub's advertisement seeking sexual services. Ching told the older man that in exchange for arranging meetings with women, he wanted videos of the sex acts.

After Mohammed Ayub had sex with the first woman, he refused to send the video to Ching, insisting he be paid $750 for it.

Ching countered, saying he could get him another woman in exchange for a video of the second woman.

Ching then found the 13-year-old girl on Instagram in March 2018.

He told her she could get fast cash by performing sexual acts, and the girl, who lied and told him that she was 14, agreed as she needed money at the time, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua.

In June 2018, the girl went to Mohammed Ayub's unit. She lied that she was 18.

While having sex, he recorded her using his mobile phone with her knowledge. Mohammed Ayub handed her $30 for transport and she left. He then sent a screenshot and a one-minute clip of the encounter to Ching.

When Ching asked for the full videos of the girl as well as the first woman, Mohammed Ayub demanded cash or a second meeting with the teenager.

Ching then spun a web of lies to get the girl to meet Mohammed Ayub but she refused.

In July 2018, Ching created an Instagram account to contact one of the 13-year-old's followers.

He later sent the girl's follower a screenshot of the video clip, which showed the 13-year-old performing a sexual act on Mohammed Ayub and asked the female follower if she wanted a video of herself as well.

The woman declined his offer, contacted the 13-year-old girl and called the police.

Ching is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.

Jean Iau