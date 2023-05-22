Man pleads guilty to using knife to attack former flatmate after he suspected an affair

SINGAPORE – While on a remission order following his release from prison, a drug offender attacked his former flatmate with a knife after suspecting the man of having an affair with a woman he was in a relationship with.

Abdul Karim V. Sickander also attacked the man’s girlfriend, causing both of them to suffer multiple injuries and permanent scarring.

On Monday, Abdul Karim, 59, pleaded guilty to four charges, including one for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced in June.

Following a drug conviction in June 2015, Abdul Karim was released from prison on April 13, 2020 and was subjected to a remission order until Oct 7, 2022.

Upon his release, he rented a flat with a 62-year-old Singaporean man and also got into a relationship with a woman named Tuti.

Some time before June 23, 2022, Abdul Karim suspected that his flatmate had engaged in an affair with Tuti, Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said. These suspicions were unfounded, said the prosecutor.

After Abdul Karim confronted him on several occasions with the accusations, the flatmate moved out of the flat about a week before June 23, 2022.

What happened on the day of the knife attack in June 2022 appeared to be a series of unfortunate coincidences.

On June 23, 2022, at about 8.20pm, Abdul Karim returned to his flat after work, having consumed alcohol and methamphetamine.

When he did not find the former flatmate and Tuti in the flat, he took a kitchen knife with a 22cm blade and a smaller knife with a 15cm blade and left the flat.

Coincidentally, at about 8.25pm on the same day, Abdul Karim’s former flatmate and his girlfriend – a 42-year-old Indonesian woman – returned to the flat to take back some of his clothes.

Upon reaching the flat, they noticed that the lights were switched on and thought that Abdul Karim was in the flat. To avoid a confrontation, they went down to the void deck of the flat, where the Indonesian woman called the police.

The sight of an empty police car near the flat caused the pair to assume that the police was engaging Abdul Karim at the flat and they took a lift to the 10th floor.

Abdul Karim, who was waiting at the lift lobby on the 10th floor, entered the lift and started slashing his former flatmate.