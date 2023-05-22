Man pleads guilty to using knife to attack former flatmate after he suspected an affair

SINGAPORE – While on a remission order following his release from prison, a drug offender attacked his former flatmate with a knife after suspecting the man of having an affair with a woman he was in a relationship with.
Abdul Karim V. Sickander also attacked the man’s girlfriend, causing both of them to suffer multiple injuries and permanent scarring.
On Monday, Abdul Karim, 59, pleaded guilty to four charges, including one for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced in June.
Following a drug conviction in June 2015, Abdul Karim was released from prison on April 13, 2020 and was subjected to a remission order until Oct 7, 2022.
Upon his release, he rented a flat with a 62-year-old Singaporean man and also got into a relationship with a woman named Tuti.
Some time before June 23, 2022, Abdul Karim suspected that his flatmate had engaged in an affair with Tuti, Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said. These suspicions were unfounded, said the prosecutor.
After Abdul Karim confronted him on several occasions with the accusations, the flatmate moved out of the flat about a week before June 23, 2022.
What happened on the day of the knife attack in June 2022 appeared to be a series of unfortunate coincidences.
On June 23, 2022, at about 8.20pm, Abdul Karim returned to his flat after work, having consumed alcohol and methamphetamine.
When he did not find the former flatmate and Tuti in the flat, he took a kitchen knife with a 22cm blade and a smaller knife with a 15cm blade and left the flat.
Coincidentally, at about 8.25pm on the same day, Abdul Karim’s former flatmate and his girlfriend – a 42-year-old Indonesian woman – returned to the flat to take back some of his clothes.
Upon reaching the flat, they noticed that the lights were switched on and thought that Abdul Karim was in the flat. To avoid a confrontation, they went down to the void deck of the flat, where the Indonesian woman called the police.
The sight of an empty police car near the flat caused the pair to assume that the police was engaging Abdul Karim at the flat and they took a lift to the 10th floor.
Abdul Karim, who was waiting at the lift lobby on the 10th floor, entered the lift and started slashing his former flatmate.
When the former flatmate’s girlfriend tried to stop him, Abdul Karim slashed her too. The woman managed to get out of the lift and ran along the common corridor on the 10th floor, shouting for help.
The lift doors closed with the two men inside. Abdul Karim continued slashing and stabbing his former flatmate as the lift proceeded to the ground floor.
On the ground floor, the police officers who responded to Tuti’s call escorted Abdul Karim out of the lift.
The two victims were taken to the emergency department of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Abdul Karim’s former flatmate suffered multiple lacerations and had to undergo emergency surgery.
He was discharged on June 28, 2022 and given 25 days’ hospitalisation leave.
His girlfriend who also underwent an operation was discharged on June 26, 2022 and given 14 days’ hospitalisation leave.
DPP Choo asked the court to sentence Abdul Karim to between 14 and 15 years’ jail, with enhanced sentence of 107 days’ imprisonment. He said the attack was premeditated, indiscriminate, brutal and relentless.
The judge called for a report to determine if Abdul Karim is suitable for preventive detention, which is usually imposed on recalcitrant offenders for the protection of the public.
He is expected to be sentenced on June 13.