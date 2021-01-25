Man on trial for alleged non-consensual sexual act on couch-surfing male tourist in 2019

SINGAPORE - A man is on trial after he allegedly performed a non-consensual sexual act on a male tourist who was couch-surfing in his home in 2019.

Now in remand, Filipino Ryan Edward Poquiz Perez, 35, is accused of performing oral sex on the married man without his consent between 1.30am and 2.30am on Jan 11 that year.

The 25-year-old alleged victim gave his testimony in a district court on Monday (Jan 25) but it was heard in-camera. This means the hearing was not open to the public, including members of the media.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min told District Judge Ronald Gwee that the man had flown in to Singapore from Switzerland for the trial. He had completed his quarantine and tested negative for Covid-19.

The man's identity cannot be revealed due to a gag order and the location of the alleged offence has been redacted from court documents.

His wife is also expected to give her testimony in court later this week.

Defence lawyer Peter Ong said that Perez has been in remand since 2019.

It was not mentioned in court on Monday as to how Perez first met the alleged victim.

If convicted of the offence, Perez can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.