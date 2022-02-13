Man on the run caught, charged with committing more offences

An elderly man, who had a warrant of arrest issued against him last December, was caught last week and has now been accused of committing more offences while he was on the run.

Ahmad Robinson, 70, appeared in a district court last Friday and was handed multiple charges, including burning a policewoman with a lit cigarette.

Ahmad had earlier made headlines after he and Aziz Khan Sher Khan, 61, allegedly failed to wear their masks properly when they boarded bus service 2 at around 11am on Nov 2 last year.

The police had said then in a statement that the two Singaporean men became unhappy when bus driver Hew Kim Keong highlighted the matter to them.

Both men then allegedly rained blows on Mr Hew, causing him to suffer a nasal bone fracture. The police arrested Ahmad and Khan later that day.

On Nov 3 last year, they were each charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Hew, 62. Khan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months' jail in December. He was also ordered to spend an additional 24 days behind bars as he had committed the offence while he was out on remission over an earlier jail term.

Meanwhile, Ahmad failed to turn up in court and a warrant of arrest was issued against him on Dec 1 last year. According to court documents, he allegedly committed an act of mischief at a block of flats in Changi Village Road on Nov 29 last year by cutting off his GPS e-tag, causing $600 in damage. E-tags are issued to some alleged offenders and the devices are used to monitor their movements while they are out on bail.

He was on the run when he allegedly threatened two people with a knife at a Tampines flat at around 5.40pm last Wednesday. At around the same time, he is also said to have voluntarily caused hurt to a policewoman by burning her forearm with a lit cigarette in his mouth.

Ahmad was not offered bail last Friday and his case has been adjourned to March 10.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. And, for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Ahmad and Khan cannot be caned as they are over 50 years old.