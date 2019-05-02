Man nabbed over suspected theft from Bedok clinics, 18 gallons of cough syrup seized

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man who was found with about 18 gallons of cough syrup allegedly stolen from clinics in Bedok was arrested on Tuesday (April 30).

In a statement early on Thursday, the police said that they received a report that cough syrup had been stolen from a clinic in Bedok North Street 1.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man through ground inquiries and images from police cameras, and arrested him on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to be involved in a series of cough syrup thefts in clinics in Bedok Road and Bedok North Street 1.

The police and the Health Sciences Authority conducted a joint operation on Wednesday and seized about 18 gallons of cough syrup. This amount of cough syrup can fill about 206 standard soft drinks cans of 330ml.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the man may be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

The HSA is also separately investigating the man for an offence under the Health Products Act.

If convicted of supplying unregistered health products, he may be jailed up to two years, fined up to $50,000 or both.