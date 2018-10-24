Man nabbed over attempt to rob money changer

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday, two days after he allegedly tried to rob an 89-year-old money changer with a knife at a Clarke Quay shopping mall.

The police said on Monday that they received a report about a robbery attempt at around 8.20pm last Saturday at The Central mall in Eu Tong Sen Street.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the man for armed robbery with hurt at about 4am on Monday in Bedok South Avenue 2. They were able to establish the suspect's identity through ground inquiries.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported last Sunday that the suspect had waited for the victim to step out of the shop alone, before threatening him with a utility knife.

Shocked, the victim shouted for help and the suspect quickly fled empty-handed.

The victim is believed to have suffered cuts on his left cheek.

Last Sunday, about six officers were seen conducting investigations at the scene and at least three police vehicles were spotted outside the mall, according to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Officers left after about two hours.

Anyone found guilty of armed robbery with hurt faces a jail term of up to 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.