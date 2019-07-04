Man nabbed for allegedly cutting off right middle fingertip of another man in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (July 2) for allegedly assaulting another man in Bukit Batok by cutting off the tip of his right middle finger.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the man has been arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division were alerted to the case last Sunday at Bukit Batok Street 31 at 9.50pm.

The 53-year-old victim was taken conscious to hospital.

The police were able to identify the suspect through investigations and the use of police cameras.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, the man may be jailed for life or up to 15 years and fined.