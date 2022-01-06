Man molested daughter, but report made 9 years later after mum said 'there's no hard evidence'

SINGAPORE - A man molested his daughter in 2009, when she was about five or six years old.

But the police were not alerted despite the girl telling her mother about her ordeal about a month later.

Instead, she told her daughter that "there's no hard, concrete evidence, so there's no point".

The victim, who is now 18, finally made a police report in January 2018, and her father was arrested the following year.

On Thursday (Jan 6), Principal District Judge Toh Han Li convicted the father, now 61, of two molestation charges after a trial.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

During the trial, she testified that she was eating in the living room of the family flat sometime in 2009 when her father called her into a bedroom. Her mother was not at home at the time.

In their submissions, deputy public prosecutors Krystle Chiang and Samyata Ravindran said: "The accused was only wearing a towel around his waist... The accused was sitting down and using his computer... and he asked her to sit on his right thigh which she did."

The man then grabbed his daughter's left hand and placed it on his genitals.

She "just let him do whatever he (wanted) to do" because he is her father, said the prosecutors.

They added that the girl recalled feeling scared because she did not know what her father was doing.

He then touched his daughter's private parts before she left the room, the court heard.

When her mother returned home soon after, the girl did not tell her what had happened as her father had told her not to do so.

The victim finally broke her silence about her ordeal about a month later.

"Her mother told her to 'never allow anyone (to) touch (her) there ever again' and asked why (the girl) did not tell her earlier," the prosecutors added.

"No police report was lodged at (the time) because her mother told her that 'there's no hard, concrete evidence, so there's no point'."

The victim recalled her mother confronting the man about the incident, but she did not say anything as she did not want to get involved in their quarrel.