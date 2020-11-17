Man molested 2 women while out on bail over similar offence involving 12-year-old girl

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman molested two women while out on bail after being charged with the same offence against a 12-year-old girl in February.

Ahmad Harith Wan Razali, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Nov 17) to three molestation charges and one count of insulting another victim's modesty by taking an upskirt photograph of her last year.

His victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Court documents state that Ahmad took an upskirt photograph of a 22-year-old woman while they were in a lift on Aug 5 last year.

While the woman was standing in front of him, he knelt and positioned his mobile phone underneath her skirt.

The victim felt movement behind her, turned to look at him and realised what he had done. She lodged a police report later that day.

On Feb 27, Ahmad followed the 12-year-old girl who was walking home from Eunos MRT station.

They both entered the lift at her block, where he moved to stand behind the victim.

He then squatted behind her and angled his head to peep under her skirt.

Noticing his actions through the reflective mirrors in the lift, the girl felt uncomfortable and moved closer to the lift doors.

Ahmad then touched the victim's buttocks twice, before apologising to her when she turned to look at him.

When she returned home, she related the incident to her mother while in tears. They then made a police report.

Ahmad was charged in court on March 3 and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation for two weeks.

He was then released on bail but went on to molest two other women.

On July 8, he touched the buttocks of a 26-year-old woman while in a lift.

When the victim confronted him, he apologised to her. She later made a police report.

Ahmad molested another woman during a bus ride on Nov 7.

He had moved to sit directly behind the 28-year-old after she went up to the upper deck of the bus.

He then slid his hand through the gap between the window and the seat, and touched her around her left rib.

When the woman turned around, Ahmad retracted his hand and averted his gaze.

She left her seat and informed the bus driver about the incident. A police report was made later that day.

On Tuesday, the court called for reports to assess Ahmad's suitability for probation or reformative training.

He is expected to be sentenced on Dec 8.

For each molestation charge, Ahmad can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or be sentenced to a combination of the punishments.

Offenders can be jailed for up to five years, fined or caned or be subject to a combination of the penalties for molesting a person under 14.

He can also be jailed for up to a year or fined, or both, for insulting a woman's modesty.