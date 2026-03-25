Man made at least 18 prank calls to police; threw eggs at responding police cars

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On March 25, Davin Lian Ke Xiang was charged with vandalism for throwing eggs at the vehicles.

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly made at least 18 prank calls to the police over a period of just over a month and threw eggs at police cars that were sent in response to his calls.

On March 25, Davin Lian Ke Xiang was charged with vandalism for throwing eggs at the vehicles.

The prosecution sought for him to be remanded for a week for investigations.

In court on March 25, Lian asked if he could seek psychiatric evaluation instead of being remanded, claiming to have committed the crimes only because he was stressed.

The judge said Lian would be remanded for a week and that an officer would assess if psychiatric help would be needed.

The alleged prank calls, made between Feb 3 and March 22, reported so-called criminal activities.

When officers responded to the incidents on March 15, 21 and 22, Lian allegedly waited until the officers alighted from their vehicles before hurling eggs at the police cars.

Police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested Lian on March 23.

Investigations revealed the man had reportedly obtained a mobile line by using an identity card that had been reported as lost.

Lian then used the mobile line to make the prank calls to the police hotline.

The court heard that a warrant of arrest was issued to Lian sometime in October 2025, as he did not appear in court for separate charges.

Court systems show that Lian, 28, had been handed two charges on Oct 30, 2025 for criminal intimidation and trespass ing.

He had been on a remission order while both offences were reportedly committed. A remission order is usually granted after an offender has served two-thirds of their sentence, on the condition that they must not reoffend during that period.

Lian will return to court on April 1.

If found guilty of vandalism, Lian can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000, and receive up to eight strokes of the cane.