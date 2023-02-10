Man loses negligence suit against plastic surgeon over ‘high and prominent’ eyelid creases after op

SINGAPORE - The director of a property investment firm who was unhappy that he was left with “high and prominent” upper eyelid creases after an operation to correct his asymmetrical eyes sued the plastic surgeon who carried out the cosmetic procedure.

Mr Lee Kong Ghee, 62, alleged that Dr Andrew Khoo Kian Ming, who practises at the Aesthetic and Reconstructive Centre at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, had negligently advised him and provided him inadequate or improper medical treatment.

The businessman sought damages for injuries, including discomfort and irritation to his eyes; sensitivity to light, sun and wind; a thick eyelid crease and inflammation of his eyelids, from Dr Khoo and the clinic.

Mr Lee’s suit was dismissed by a district judge, who found that he had been adequately advised on the condition of his brows and upper eyelids and the treatment procedures available, including a brow lift which he declined.

In a judgment published on Friday, District Judge Tan May Tee said Mr Lee also failed to prove that the injuries he claimed to have suffered were caused by Dr Khoo’s diagnosis and treatment.

Judge Tan said: “The plaintiff’s dissatisfaction with the aesthetic result of his eyelids after the procedure is his subjective opinion, which does not provide a legal basis for a negligence claim against the first defendant.”

Notably, the judge added, Mr Lee admitted in cross-examination that he could accept his post-operative look.

Judge Tan also found Mr Lee’s testimony to be unreliable and his credibility suspect.

She said he sought to portray himself as a Chinese-educated layman who did not understand medical advice, but the record showed that he has consulted various medical specialists even before he saw Dr Khoo.

“In court, he showed himself to be an evasive witness who exhibited bouts of selective amnesia throughout his cross-examination and displayed a distinct lack of candour in many of his answers,” said Judge Tan.

An instance of Mr Lee’s tendency to prevaricate was when he denied that he had visited a beautician to perm his eyelashes, and retracted this only after he was confronted with the transcript of a conversation he had secretly recorded.

The case arose from a procedure, known as a blepharoplasty, on Mr Lee’s eyelids to remove sagging skin and fatty tissue in October 2013.

Mr Lee, who was then 53, had first consulted neurosurgeon Alvin Hong to remove a lump on his forehead.

Dr Hong advised him that the lump was a benign bony growth, but Mr Lee wanted it removed for cosmetic reasons. Dr Hong also referred Mr Lee to Dr Khoo.

After Mr Lee consulted Dr Khoo, it was agreed that Dr Hong would remove the lump with Dr Khoo suturing the wound.